FWPD Looking Into Officer-Involved Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police in Fort Wayne are looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning.

Shortly after 11:50 a.m., police were dispatched to Winchester Road and Babcock lane on reports of a fight.

According to police, the 911 caller said someone was trying to run someone else over in a gold vehicle. They also stated that there were several people fighting.

Once officers arrived, a person who was driving the car attempted to run over a cop.

Police responded by firing a shot, which struck the driver.

Authorities say that the officer was not injured.