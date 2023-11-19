November 19, 2023
Local News

FWPD Looking Into Officer-Involved Shooting

by Josh Williams0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police in Fort Wayne are looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning.

Shortly after 11:50 a.m., police were dispatched to Winchester Road and Babcock lane on reports of a fight.

According to police, the 911 caller said someone was trying to run someone else over in a gold vehicle. They also stated that there were several people fighting. 

Once officers arrived, a person who was driving the car attempted to run over a cop.

Police responded by firing a shot, which struck the driver.

Authorities say that the officer was not injured.

Related posts

Van Wert Begins 2-1-1 System for Public Aid

Dean Jackson

Gas Prices Bouncing Up

Dean Jackson

Allen County Democrats Hire Former Republican To Lead Them

Tom Franklin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.