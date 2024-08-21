FWPD releases PFW shooting body cam footage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Fort Wayne Police have released body-cam footage from the fatal shooting of a man on Purdue Fort Wayne’s campus last month.

Officers shot and killed 31-year-old Gawon Benson, who they say was wanted in DeKalb County. When they found him on the college campus, he apparently had a gun and would not cooperate.

So, after issuing multiple warnings, they shot him, and he died at the scene. You can watch the edited body-cam footage here.

At this time, they believe Benson had intended to commit “suicide by cop.” Officers later found a possible suicide note in the man’s pocket.

They are still investigating. Other organizations, including the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, are also looking into the incident.