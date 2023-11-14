Man Arrested on Criminal Recklessness Charges After Firing Shots at Area Businesses Including Paula’s on Main last month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, 46-year-old Kevin Smith, is facing five charges after firing shots along West main Street on Oct. 30th.

Around 9 p.m., dispatchers received several calls about a man who was shooting at passing cars on West Main Street.

When police arrived, the man ran off, firing one shot at an officer.

FWPD said officers fired back, hitting the suspect.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police say they found Smith carrying multiple magazines, some extended, some full of ammunition, and some empty.

He also had additional boxes of ammunition and a 9mm handgun.

Documents say officers learned Smith had just been asked to leave O’Sullivan’s Pub.

Police say surveillance video shows Smith going outside of the bar and firing several shots in the air.

Officers say they found over 50 shell casings fired by Smith.

He is charged with criminal recklessness shooting a firearm into a building, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and resisting law enforcement.