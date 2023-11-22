November 22, 2023
Gas City police searching for man involved in chase

by Derek Decker

GAS CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – Gas City police are searching for a man involved in a chase with city police on Wednesday morning.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that just after 12:30, an officer attempted to pull over a Mercedes SUV that was reported stolen.

But the car didn’t stop and a police chase ensued through Gas City.

Allegedly, the car stopped momentarily and a passenger exited before the driver continued to lead police on a chase.

Eventually, the car lost control and stopped near State Road 22 and Water Street before the suspect ran toward a wooded area, and officers lost sight of the person.

According to officers, a K-9 was used to find the suspect but lost track near a creek behind a school.

The suspect was last seen in a white hoodie, jeans, and white shoes.

If you have any information, contact Officer Dalton Brown at dbrown@gascitypolice.net.

