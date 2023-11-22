Former HU athletes’ Title IX claim dismissed

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — The Title IX claim in the lawsuit initiated by former cross country and track runners of Huntington University has been dismissed by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

In the court’s recent filing on Monday, Chief Judge Holly Brady of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana stated that the plaintiffs have not presented facts that could plausibly establish “actual notice” by an “appropriate person,” as required by Title IX.

Title IX, enacted in 1972, aims to prevent sex-based discrimination in education programs or activities receiving federal financial assistance.

It’s essential to note that this federal court ruling is distinct from ongoing criminal proceedings yet to unfold in Huntington Superior Court.