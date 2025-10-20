McDonald’s Gives 10% Back to Local Schools on Oct. 21

INDIANA — High school athletic programs across Indiana are getting a boost this month, thanks to a special one-day fundraiser hosted by McDonald’s owner/operators throughout the state.

On October 21, McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day, donating 10% of all purchases made through the McDonald’s app to local high schools. In total, 184 schools across Indiana are participating — and each will receive a minimum of $250, regardless of total sales.

This marks the second year Indiana has joined the initiative, which was originally launched by McDonald’s owner/operators in Ohio as a way to give back to the communities they serve.

“We are proud to be continuing this partnership with our local schools,” said Jim Wong, a McDonald’s owner/operator. “We’ve seen lots of success with the fundraiser in our restaurants, and have received great feedback from schools, too. Our hope is that local communities will continue to come out and support their schools, and help us make the High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day a success throughout the state.”

Each participating McDonald’s restaurant has selected a nearby high school to benefit from the fundraiser. All customers need to do is place their order through the McDonald’s app on October 21 to automatically contribute to their community’s school.

How to Participate

Date: Monday, October 21, 2025

How: Place your order through the McDonald’s app (available on Apple App Store and Google Play)

Where: At any participating McDonald’s restaurant in Indiana

What’s Donated: 10% of all digital app sales go to a selected local high school

Beyond supporting local schools, app users also get access to exclusive deals, mobile ordering, and the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program, which lets users earn points toward free food.

Why It Matters

With high school sports often facing tight budgets and rising costs, local fundraisers like this help provide much-needed resources for gear, uniforms, transportation, and facility upgrades — all while building community spirit.

Whether you’re grabbing a coffee, breakfast sandwich, or Big Mac, a simple order through the app can help support your hometown athletes.