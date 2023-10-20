Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales Calls On Hoosiers To Serve As Election Poll Worker

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – With Municipal Elections just two weeks away, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is calling on Hoosiers to consider serving as an Election poll worker.

It takes an army of citizen poll workers in Indiana to administer efficient, trustworthy elections. Signing up for paid work at polls is an excellent way to serve your community and participate in the election process.

“We cannot run elections in Indiana without poll workers. Poll workers are key to ensuring our elections are a success and that voters can confidently cast their ballot. We are asking Hoosiers to step up and serve their community and our great state. To recruit a new generation of poll workers, we especially need to reach our younger Hoosiers and encourage them to get involved,” said Secretary of State Diego Morales.

Earlier this year, Secretary Morales launched a poll worker recruitment and training working groups with county clerks to develop strategies to address regional poll worker shortages and the state’s dedicated, loyal, and seasoned poll worker base.

Two easy requirements to become a poll worker:

You must be a registered voter and a resident of the county in which you wish to work

You must be at least 18 years old. Under the Hoosier Hall Pass 16 to 17 year-old students may apply for poll worker positions.

Poll workers will receive required training and can earn compensation for Election Day service, depending on the county. Poll workers are tasked with duties such as setting up and preparing the polling location, welcoming voters, verifying voter registrations, and issuing ballots.

Poll workers are needed for the upcoming Municipal elections on November 7th and for next year’s National, State and County Primary and General Elections. People interested in signing up to be a poll worker or learning more are encouraged to contact their local election office which can be found here.

Secretary Morales would like to thank our current poll workers for their dedication to the Hoosier state.