Ghislaine Maxwell Avoids Answering Questions In House Deposition

(AP) — Lawmakers tried Monday to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, but the former girlfriend and confidante of Jeffrey Epstein invoked her Fifth Amendment rights to avoid answering questions that would be incriminating.

Maxwell was questioned during a video call to the federal prison camp in Texas where she’s serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking. She’s come under new scrutiny as lawmakers try to investigate how Epstein, a well-connected financier, was able to sexually abuse underage girls for years.

The deposition came on the same day that the Department of Justice has begun allowing members of Congress to review unredacted files related to Epstein files, according to a letter that was sent to lawmakers. The ltter, obtained by The Associated Press, says they can come to the Justice Department with 24 hours notice and review the more than 3 million files without redactions. They can’t bring anyone with them, and can take notes but not make electronic copies.