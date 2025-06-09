High-Speed Chase, Crash, Weapon Fired

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana State Police are investigating after a Warsaw officer discharged his handgun during a pursuit that ended near State Road 13 and County Road 150 North just after 3:30 a.m.

The chase began when an officer tried to stop a pickup truck, but the driver took off.

The pursuit ended when the pickup rammed the police SUV, injuring the officer’s leg as he was getting out.

The officer fired one shot, but no one was hit.

The driver, 27-year-old Lance Walter, was arrested and faces charges including Attempted Murder and Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle.