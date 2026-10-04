GiGi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne Reports False Permanent Shutdown Rumors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – GiGi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne says reports of a permanent shutdown are false.

The facility is temporarily closed because of flood damage, with officials saying programs will continue at offsite locations and virtually.

The clarification came after several local leadership positions opened and former staff were removed.

GiGi’s headquarters claims the previous directors were planning to shut down the Playhouse and misuse its assets.

A peaceful protest was held Friday, with supporters criticizing the leadership changes.