The Weekender

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – It’s my favorite season here in The Midwest: false fall, and Fort Wayne is taking full advantage of the break in the heat with a full slate of activities.

Country star Trace Adkins will rock the Foellinger Theater tonight for his “Somewhere in America” tour. Tickets start at $49, and the show starts at 7:30.

Headwaters will be packed all day Saturday with Fiesta Fort Wayne. The event will be vibrant and full of life, honoring the heritage of Hispanics and Latino Americans. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. and will conclude at 10:30 p.m.. Admission is just $7, and kids 10 and under are free!

The Taste of the Arts Festival will return to Downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The festival, presented by Arts United, celebrates the rich diversity of arts and culture in Northeast Indiana through live performances, kids’ activities, visual art, and food from local restaurants.

Enjoy our false fall weather on the river with the Sweet Breeze Boat Cruise, where you’ll be quizzed on river ecology while floating down all three of our rivers. You’ll be challenged and entertained.

Enjoy a Saturday morning shopping for fresh produce, a wide variety of organic fruits and vegetables, handmade jewelry and crafts, local artwork, and more at the Barr Street Market! There will also be entertainment and fun for kids!

Whatever floats your boat, Fort Wayne has something for you. Get out, and stay safe!