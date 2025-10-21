WOWOLand Celebrates 100 Years In Broadcasting With Glenn Beck

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) Nationally syndicated radio show host Glenn Beck visited Fort Wayne last Friday as part of the WOWO 100 Celebration.

He spoke to a crowd of more than 150 at The Mic, Federated Media’s new broadcasting center located in the Village of Coventry. Beck spoke on the current state of affairs in the United States and also to the direction of the future of the country.

He then did a question and answer session with members of the audience who were able to text him questions. Most of the questions were about concerns with the country and politics, however, some of the questions included how he beat alcohol in his past, and also about how he met his wife. .

Beck was joined on stage for the Q & A by a panel that included WOWO’s Kayla Blakeslee and Casey Hendrickson as well as Tony Katz from WIBC, now heard on WOWO on weekends

A Bingo game capped the day and all proceeds from funds raised went to this year’s Penny Pitch Recipient – Breastie Boxes.

