Ohio State Highway Patrol – Keep Teen Drivers Safe

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio State Patrol Urges Parents to Join the Conversation During National Teen Driver Safety Week

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking parents to have critical conversations with their teens during National Teen Driver Safety Week, running from October 19–25.

The campaign highlights the role families play in helping teens become safe and responsible drivers. In 2024, more than 37,000 teen drivers in Ohio were involved in crashes. Teen drivers were at fault in 64 fatal crashes and over 6,700 injury crashes, according to state data.

Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) are encouraging parents to spend more time behind the wheel with their teens, offer constructive feedback, and provide opportunities to drive in varied conditions.

Of the 44 teen drivers killed in traffic crashes last year, 81% were not wearing a seat belt. Common contributing factors included speeding, distracted driving, lack of seat belt use, and driving under the influence.

Under Ohio law, drivers under 18 with a probationary license are restricted to one non-family passenger during their first year unless a parent or guardian is in the vehicle — a rule aimed at reducing distractions.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to support young drivers through its Drive to Live school outreach program, offering trooper-led presentations focused on real-world experiences and crash prevention. Schools interested in the program can contact their local Patrol post.

Parents can also access tools at TeachYourTeentoDrive.ohio.gov, and use the RoadReady Ohio mobile app to log the 50 hours of required supervised driving as part of Ohio’s Graduated Driver License process.