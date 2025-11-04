GM Lays Off Workers at New Carlisle EV Battery Plant

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — General Motors has laid off an unspecified number of workers at its $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant under construction in New Carlisle.

A spokesperson for the construction contractor confirmed the layoffs but did not provide exact figures. Industry analysts point to the loss of federal EV tax credits as one factor contributing to a slower rollout of electric vehicle production nationwide.

GM says construction remains on track and that the company continues to develop a new type of EV battery designed for improved efficiency. The plant is still scheduled to open by the end of 2027.

When complete, the facility will play a key role in GM’s long-term electric vehicle strategy and is expected to create thousands of jobs once fully operational.