Michigan Considers Regulating Kratom

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan lawmakers are reviewing a bill that would establish regulations for kratom, a largely unregulated herbal product used for pain relief, anxiety, depression, and opioid withdrawal.

Bridge Michigan reports The Michigan Kratom Consumer Protection Act, sponsored by State Representative Cam Cavitt, R-Cheboygan, would:

Require licensing to sell, manufacture, or distribute kratom

Ban sales to anyone under 21

Mandate testing of kratom products

Set labeling requirements, including health and safety warnings

Restrict products containing certain substances, including the byproduct 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH)

Empower the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to enforce rules

Kratom has been used in Southeast Asia for centuries and is consumed in capsules, teas, or smoked forms. Its effects are reported to include increased energy and alertness, while potential side effects include nausea, vomiting, irregular heart rhythms, sedation, and, in rare cases, seizures or hallucinations.

At a hearing of the House Regulatory Reform Committee, lawmakers and advocates discussed balancing safety with access. The byproduct 7-OH, sometimes called “gas station heroin,” has recently been targeted by federal regulators. Supporters say regulation could make kratom safe while keeping it legal, and opponents argue that restrictions on 7-OH are partly driven by market competition.

The bill remains under review in committee as lawmakers continue discussions on oversight, testing, and consumer protections for kratom products in Michigan.