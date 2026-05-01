GM Pumps Another $40 Million Into Toledo Propulsion Plant Expansion

The company says it will invest an additional $40 million into its General Motors Toledo Propulsion Systems plant, boosting capacity for its 10-speed transmission line used in light-duty trucks and high-demand SUVs.

The latest funding builds on an earlier $40 million commitment, bringing recent investment in the facility to roughly $80 million, and adds to what company and union leaders describe as nearly half a billion dollars in total investment in the plant over the past year.

The Toledo site, which employs about 1,650 workers, plays a key role in producing drivetrain components for GM’s next generation of full-size trucks and sport utility vehicles.

Union officials with UAW Local 14 praised the move, saying it reinforces long-term stability for workers and the region’s manufacturing base.

“This will increase the capacity of our popular 10-speed transmission,” said Local 14 President Tony Totty, adding that the investments reflect “confidence that the company has in our UAW Local 14 members, and the Toledo GM team as a whole.”

GM executives say the investment is part of an $830 million multi-site push across three U.S. propulsion facilities aimed at strengthening production ahead of future truck and SUV launches.

Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing Mike Trevorrow said in a statement the strategy is about more than equipment—it’s about workforce stability and domestic production strength.

“By investing in these plants, we’re investing in our people and the communities they call home,” Trevorrow said.

Company officials say GM has now committed more than $6 billion to U.S. manufacturing over the past year alone, signaling what they call a long-term commitment to domestic production.

For Toledo, the expansion reinforces the plant’s position as a major automotive hub and a key supplier in GM’s North American truck and SUV lineup, with production capacity now set to increase as demand continues to hold strong.