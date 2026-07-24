Goodyear Blimp Makes Indiana Stop as Aviation Fans Gather in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — Aviation fans in northern Indiana got a rare opportunity Wednesday as the Goodyear Blimp Wingfoot One touched down at Elkhart Municipal Airport during its trip to one of the biggest air shows in the country.

The iconic airship arrived Wednesday afternoon, attracting residents who came to the airport for a closer look at the massive blimp before it continued its journey to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for the annual air show there.

Wingfoot One remained overnight at Elkhart Municipal Airport before departing for Wisconsin according to WNDU.

News of the blimp’s arrival quickly spread through the community, bringing spectators to the airport to see the aircraft that has become one of the most recognizable symbols in sports and aviation.

“I can only imagine what the crew goes through every day on a daily basis, you know, flying from city to city, and how awesome it is for them to experience that,” said Joshua Santos, one of the visitors who came to see Wingfoot One.

For Elkhart resident Antwaan Allen, the visit marked another chance to see the famous airship.

“This is my second, so blessed to say the least, and that’s why I brought friends out here, because I heard it was going on again, and I said, well, they got to see this,” Allen said.

Among those aboard Wingfoot One is Jay Dewan, a broadcast engineer who helps support the blimp’s role in live event coverage.

Dewan said the job has provided opportunities few people experience, including working at some of the biggest sporting events in the world.

“Probably the coolest thing I got to do is I get to work in the PGA Golf Broadcasting,” Dewan said. “So I get to chase the drives from Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. So that’s, that’s my, I’d say that’s my greatest achievement.”

The Goodyear Blimp has long been a fixture at major sporting events, providing aerial footage and unique camera angles for television audiences.

Wingfoot One was christened on August 23, 2014, by Robin Roberts.

Since entering service, the blimp has provided aerial coverage of some of the country’s biggest events, including:

The NBA Finals

The Daytona 500

The Stanley Cup Finals

The PGA Championship

The College Football Playoff National Championship

The airship’s overnight stop in Elkhart gave local residents a chance to see a piece of aviation history before it continued toward Wisconsin and the annual gathering of aviation enthusiasts in Oshkosh.