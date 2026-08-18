Indiana local governments to receive $43.8 million in gas tax reimbursements

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana counties, cities and towns are set to receive more than 43-million-dollars in gas tax reimbursements following a unanimous vote by the State Board of Finance.

The board approved more than 130-million-dollars in reimbursements covering gas tax revenue from June. The Indiana State Comptroller’s Office is expected to distribute about 43.8-million-dollars to local governments over the next week.

The payments are part of Governor Mike Braun’s effort to provide Hoosiers with temporary gas tax relief while keeping local government funding intact.

The latest approval follows a similar vote last month covering reimbursements for April and May.

Braun said the funding is especially important as communities across Indiana continue recovering from severe storms and flooding that caused widespread damage last week.

Local governments can use the reimbursements to continue addressing storm cleanup, infrastructure repairs and other recovery needs without losing expected gas tax revenue.