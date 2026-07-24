Goshen Heart and Vascular Center Earns National Recognition for Heart Attack Care

GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWO) — When it comes to treating a heart attack, doctors say every second can make a difference — and Goshen Health is being recognized nationally for its efforts to provide fast, effective cardiac care.

The Goshen Heart and Vascular Center has received a performance award from the American College of Cardiology, placing the facility among 350 hospitals nationwide recognized for excellence in heart attack treatment and patient care according to WNDU.

Hospital officials say the recognition reflects the team’s ability to quickly respond when patients arrive with potentially life-threatening cardiac symptoms, while also providing support during recovery.

For patients like Carl Creech, that rapid response made a critical difference.

Creech suffered a heart attack three years ago after experiencing symptoms that initially seemed minor.

“I was busy working on a car, and I felt some tightness in my chest and my lower jaw, and I didn’t think much of it. It came and went,” Creech said.

But the symptoms became more concerning, prompting him to seek medical attention.

“I told my wife — I said we’re going to the hospital, so I jumped in the car and waited on her to get dressed to drive me,” Creech said. “And I walked in and within five minutes, they had me in a wheelchair and laid on a gurney.”

Race against time during a heart attack

Medical professionals say heart attacks occur when blood flow to the heart muscle is blocked, preventing oxygen from reaching the tissue.

Roland Helmuth, a nurse and administrative director of heart and vascular services at Goshen Health, said the longer a blockage remains, the greater the risk of permanent injury.

“It’s needing oxygen. It’s being starved of oxygen. That’s what’s giving you your chest pain,” Helmuth said. “So, the longer that blockage goes, the more likely you’re going to have permanent damage to your heart muscle.”

Because of that risk, cardiac teams work against the clock to restore blood flow.

“Getting them up to the procedure room to get that opened up, we have a 90-minute window we’re shooting to get that done to prevent permanent damage or even death,” Helmuth said.

Recognition highlights emergency care and recovery efforts

Hospital officials say the American College of Cardiology award reflects not only emergency treatment but also the consistency of care patients receive after a heart attack.

That includes rehabilitation programs designed to help patients regain strength, improve health habits and reduce future risks.

Three years after his heart attack, Creech continues working toward maintaining his heart health. He visits the Goshen Heart and Vascular Center rehabilitation gym every day as part of his recovery routine.

Healthcare providers say recognizing possible heart attack symptoms early can be lifesaving.

Warning signs may include:

Chest pressure, tightness or discomfort

Pain spreading to the jaw, arm, back or other areas

Shortness of breath

Sudden weakness or unusual fatigue

Goshen Heart and Vascular Center officials are also encouraging residents to monitor their health by knowing their blood pressure numbers and seeking immediate medical attention if they experience possible heart attack symptoms.

As part of that effort, the center plans to provide free blood pressure screenings during the 2026 Elkhart County Fair to help community members better understand their heart health risks.