Leesburg Road Extension project brings traffic changes, new roundabout open Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Drivers in southwest Fort Wayne should expect several traffic changes this week as work continues on the Leesburg Road Extension project, now known as St. Francis Drive.

Beginning Tuesday, drivers near West Jefferson Boulevard and St. Francis Drive will encounter lane restrictions while crews finish the new traffic signal. The signal will operate in flashing mode starting Tuesday.

Additional lane restrictions will begin Wednesday along West Jefferson Boulevard between St. Francis Drive and Catalpa Street. Those restrictions are expected to remain through Labor Day.

By Friday, the new signal at West Jefferson Boulevard and St. Francis Drive will be fully operational.

The new roundabout at St. Francis Drive and Main Street is also scheduled to open Friday.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and allow extra time while construction continues in the area.

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