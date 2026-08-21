Google Announces $1 Million Investment in Fort Wayne City Utilities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Google is committing more than $1 million to Fort Wayne City Utilities as part of a new agreement aimed at improving water use and operations at the Three Rivers Filtration Plant.

The investment, announced Wednesday, follows months of work between Google and the city to finalize the agreement.

According to Google, the project is expected to help Fort Wayne save approximately 180 million gallons of water flowing through the St. Joseph River.

The funding will support efforts by City Utilities to improve the efficiency of water use and operations at the Three Rivers Filtration Plant, which plays a key role in providing drinking water to Fort Wayne and surrounding areas.

The agreement represents an investment in both the city’s water infrastructure and conservation efforts, with the goal of reducing the amount of water used during plant operations.

For Fort Wayne, the project comes as local officials continue looking at ways to improve the efficiency and long-term sustainability of the city’s water system.

Google’s contribution will provide more than $1 million for those improvements, while the expected water savings could amount to roughly 180 million gallons.

The St. Joseph River is one of the three rivers that meet in downtown Fort Wayne and is an important part of the region’s water resources.

Google said the agreement is the result of months of discussions with Fort Wayne officials and City Utilities.

The company has increasingly highlighted investments in water conservation and infrastructure as its data-center operations and other facilities require significant resources.

For Fort Wayne, the agreement provides outside funding for improvements at a critical piece of the city’s water system while targeting a substantial reduction in water use.

City officials and Google are expected to continue working on implementation of the project, with the water savings serving as one of its primary goals.