Niyyah Coffee planning new location in Downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A specialty coffee shop based in Fishers is planning to open a new location in downtown Fort Wayne.

Niyyah Coffee’s website lists a planned Fort Wayne location at 202 W. Berry St., near the corner of West Harrison and Berry streets.

The shop describes itself as a place where customers can focus, meet with others or simply slow down while enjoying specialty coffee.

According to Niyyah Coffee’s website, the name “Niyyah” means “intention” in Arabic. The company says its intention is to create a warm and welcoming environment where people from different backgrounds can enjoy coffee and conversation.

Niyyah Coffee also offers specialty coffee and a menu that customers can order for pickup through its individual cafe locations.

The new Fort Wayne location will occupy the space that previously housed GK Baked Goods.

Niyyah Coffee has not announced an official opening date. The company’s website currently lists the Fort Wayne location as coming soon.