Ohio Teacher Crisis

OHIO, (WOWO) — Ohio is staring down a staffing crisis in education, with hundreds of classrooms statewide left without certified teachers – or any teacher at all.

From art and special ed to tech and theatre, key subjects are being taught by underqualified staff or no one.

NBC-4 Columbus reports that Ohio’s five largest school districts have nearly 400 job vacancies right now, and experts warn it’s only getting worse.

New statewide data tracking kicks in September 30th – and some say it’s long overdue.