Gov. Braun highlights Indiana workforce gains, 3.3% unemployment and record apprenticeships

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana’s unemployment rate remained at 3.3% in August, below the national rate of 4.1%, as the state reported record participation in registered apprenticeship programs and other workforce gains under Gov. Mike Braun.

The August unemployment figures were reported by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Indiana’s 3.3% rate was unchanged from July and compared with a 4.1% national rate. Indiana’s labor force totaled about 3.49 million people, with a labor force participation rate of 63%, compared with 61.6% nationally.

The Braun administration said Indiana’s unemployment rate has fallen 17.5% since December 2024. It also reported a 37.4% decline in weekly unemployment insurance claims over that period.

At the same time, the administration said the number of Hoosiers seeking to reenter the workforce has increased 28.4% since December 2024.

Indiana’s August employment report also showed total private employment at 2,843,800, an increase of 4,000 from July.

“Indiana continues to outperform the national average in key measures of workforce strength,” Braun said. “We’re bolstering our workforce, creating pathways to better-paying careers and helping more Hoosiers get to work. We have prioritized these goals because we know hardworking Hoosiers power our economy and make Indiana a cut above the rest.”

Registered apprenticeships are another area the administration is highlighting.

According to the governor’s office, 27,441 apprentices have participated in registered apprenticeship programs located in Indiana during the current federal fiscal year, the highest participation level on record.

The administration also said the Indiana Department of Workforce Development secured $9.1 million in federal grants this year. The funding is intended to expand registered apprenticeship opportunities and connect formerly incarcerated Hoosiers with employment, training and apprenticeship programs.

Veterans also were cited as a workforce success. The administration said Indiana’s veteran unemployment rate was 1.7% in 2025, compared with 3.5% nationally.

The state’s overall workforce figures show Indiana continuing to post an unemployment rate below the national level. The latest BLS data also show Indiana’s August rate was 0.4 percentage points lower than the state’s August 2025 rate of 3.7%.

Indiana’s labor force participation rate also remained above the national figure in August. DWD defines the measure as the percentage of Hoosiers age 16 and older who are either working or actively seeking employment.

The administration said Braun plans to continue focusing on workforce programs intended to provide pathways to higher wages and career opportunities while helping employers find skilled workers.

The workforce initiatives come as Indiana continues to compete for workers and employers in a regional economy where employment conditions vary considerably by state. As of August, Ohio’s unemployment rate was also 3.3%, while Michigan’s was 5.0%, according to the BLS.