Trial begins for Elkhart man accused of killing convicted sex offender

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — The murder trial of an Elkhart man accused of killing a convicted sex offender began Monday, more than a year after the fatal shooting at an Elkhart motel.

Nicholas Stanley, 35, is charged with killing 35-year-old Allen Cogswell at the Daylite Inn on Cassopolis Street on June 24, 2025. Cogswell had been released from prison about a month before the shooting after serving time for child molestation. Court records indicate Cogswell had sexually abused a person related to Stanley.

Jury selection began Monday in Elkhart Circuit Court. ABC57 reported that nearly 120 prospective jurors were considered, with six of the 14 needed jurors and alternates selected by late Monday afternoon.

The case has already gone through several delays. Stanley’s trial originally was scheduled for October 2025 before being pushed to March 2026 and later rescheduled for September 21.

Stanley also sought additional time before the current trial date after retaining a new attorney. Elkhart County Circuit Judge Michael Christofeno denied the request and kept the September 21 start date, citing the preparations already made for the trial, including jury summonses and subpoenas.

The defense had previously sought to pursue a “sudden heat” argument, but the judge ruled against allowing evidence concerning Cogswell’s prior conviction to be presented to the jury as part of that strategy. According to a court order reported by ABC57, the judge determined that the potential relevance of the conviction was outweighed by the risk of unfair prejudice and confusion.

Prosecutors also withdrew a separate firearm-related charge on the first day of trial. ABC57 reported that Stanley is now facing one felony murder charge. The withdrawn charge involved possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer and was tied to a prior conviction that Stanley had successfully had expunged before Cogswell’s killing. Prosecutors said withdrawing the charge was intended to avoid potential double-jeopardy issues.

The prosecution’s case centers on Stanley’s alleged shooting of Cogswell at the motel. Earlier reporting said police used surveillance video to identify Stanley as a suspect.

The case has drawn attention because of the relationship between Stanley and Cogswell. Cogswell had been convicted of molesting one of Stanley’s relatives and had recently completed part of his prison sentence when he was killed.

Opening proceedings began Monday after the jury-selection process. The trial will determine whether prosecutors can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Stanley committed murder.

Stanley has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.