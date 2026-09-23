Volkswagen recall affects Tiguan, Atlas and Audi Q3 SUVs over steering risk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Volkswagen Group of America is recalling more than 208,000 SUVs in the United States because a steering rack mounting bolt can corrode and break, potentially causing drivers to lose steering control.

The recall covers 208,724 vehicles, including certain 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SUVs, 2018 and 2019 Volkswagen Atlas SUVs and 2019 through 2021 Audi Q3 models, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The affected vehicles were manufactured during several different production periods.

The recalled Tiguan SUVs were built between March 22, 2017, and June 18, 2018.

The affected Atlas vehicles were manufactured from November 30, 2016, through September 22, 2018.

The Audi Q3 vehicles included in the recall were built between May 21, 2019, and July 16, 2021.

The problem involves vehicles equipped with a specific steering rack. SUVs with a different steering rack are not included in the recall.

According to the NHTSA recall notice, moisture can enter the area surrounding a mounting bolt on the right side of the steering rack. Over time, corrosion can cause the bolt to weaken and the head to fracture.

If that happens, the steering rack could remain attached to the vehicle’s subframe at only one mounting point.

Continued stress on the steering system could then cause the steering rack housing to fracture, potentially resulting in a loss of steering capability.

“A broken steering rack housing can result in a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA said in its recall notice.

Volkswagen and Audi told regulators they are not aware of any crashes, fires, injuries or deaths associated with the defect.

The companies will address the problem by replacing the right-side steering rack mounting bolt with a replacement bolt that has a highly corrosion-resistant polymer coating.

The replacement will be installed by dealers at no cost to vehicle owners.

The new bolt is intended to provide additional protection against corrosion and prevent the mounting problem identified in the recall.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed beginning November 10.

Owners of potentially affected Tiguan, Atlas and Audi Q3 vehicles will be able to determine whether their specific vehicle is included in the recall through the manufacturer’s recall process or federal recall information.

The recall applies only to vehicles equipped with the identified steering rack, meaning not every vehicle from the listed model years is necessarily affected.