Indiana education leaders tout school choice, workforce preparation at national summit

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — Indiana’s efforts to prepare students for a technology-driven economy were highlighted in Washington as U.S. Senator Todd Young and Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner appeared together at the 2026 Reagan Institute Summit on Education.

The September 17 discussion focused on the future of education and how schools can prepare students for careers as technology and artificial intelligence reshape the economy. The Reagan Institute said this year’s summit examined the purpose of education, including preparing young people for productive careers and economic success amid rapid technological change.

Young’s office said the senator used the discussion to highlight Indiana’s efforts to prepare students for a technology-driven future, strengthen schools, expand school choice and create additional pathways into the workforce.

Jenner, Indiana’s secretary of education, joined Young for the conversation as the state’s education system continues to emphasize career preparation and greater flexibility in how students pursue their education.

Indiana has expanded school-choice opportunities while also developing programs intended to connect high school students with credentials and work-based learning. Jenner’s office says the state created Career Scholarship Accounts, which help eligible students pursue credentials of value and participate in work-based learning opportunities, including modern youth apprenticeships.

The state also has worked to give schools and local education leaders greater flexibility in how they use resources.

In June, the U.S. Department of Education approved Indiana’s “Returning Education to the States” waiver. The waiver allows Indiana to consolidate five federal funding streams and gives the state additional flexibility in directing education dollars toward local priorities.

The federal government said the change could allow Indiana to consolidate about $50 million in federal funds over four years. The waiver also creates a pilot program allowing 15% of Indiana’s local education agencies to combine two federal funding programs and direct the money toward areas where students need additional support.

Jenner said at the time that the goal was to reduce administrative requirements and give local leaders more discretion over how education funding is used.

Indiana’s education officials have also pointed to improvements in several student-outcome measures.

The Indiana Department of Education reports that literacy rates have increased for four consecutive years, while chronic absenteeism has improved for three consecutive years. The state also reported its highest high school graduation rate on record.

Career preparation remains a central part of the state’s broader approach.

Young has separately argued that a strong economy depends on having workers with the skills employers need. His Senate education agenda includes proposals involving alternative approaches to higher education financing and efforts to make college and career pathways more accessible.

The Reagan Institute summit brought together education officials, members of Congress, state leaders, educators and policy experts from across the country.

The 2026 event included discussions about academic skills, individual educational pathways, workforce preparation and the impact of rapidly developing technology on education. Artificial intelligence was a particular focus of the summit’s broader examination of how education should prepare students for the future.

Young’s office said the Washington discussion provided an opportunity to highlight Indiana’s education policies as the state works to connect students with both traditional educational opportunities and career-focused pathways.

The summit was the ninth annual Reagan Institute Summit on Education.