Grace College Receives $78,000 For Medical Imaging Technology

WINONA LAKE, IND. (WOWO) — Grace College was recently awarded a $78,000 grant from the K21 Health Foundation to purchase equipment to enhance its medical imaging program offered in partnership with John Patrick University. The school’s new sonogram machine and ten Butterfly IQ+ units will be used to train students in diagnostic ultrasound, expand the curriculum and ensure graduates are fully prepared to meet the growing healthcare needs of the region.

“Grace College is committed to preparing students for health careers serving our community and beyond,” said Dr. Nate Bosch, dean of the School of Science and Engineering at Grace. “Our medical imaging program trains students in diagnostic ultrasound, a field experiencing increasing demand in Kosciusko County, along with three other imaging technologies. We project 50% of the program’s graduates will work in medical facilities serving Kosciusko County residents.”

The K21 Health Foundation is a private foundation focused on improving health and wellness for the residents of Kosciusko County.

“A key funding priority at K21 is direct services and prevention,” said K21 CEO Rich Haddad. “Investing in industry-standard imaging equipment for local higher education medical programs is one way we are fulfilling our commitment to the health of our community. Equipping the next generation of healthcare professionals with the right tools enhances their skills, sets them up for careers in our community and ensures our residents receive the highest quality of care for years to come.”

According to Bosch, these industry-standard ultrasound tools will help students gain skills for clinical and full-time roles. Abby Price, who was hired as an ultrasound technician before she graduated from the program in 2025, agrees.

“Having the opportunity to practice on the same technology you’ll be using in the field is essential to a successful launch into the workforce post graduation,” said Price. “I am excited about the ways the program is growing, and I know that the new equipment will be a great benefit to future Grace College imaging students.”

The medical imaging major offers concentrations in sonography, computed tomography, MRI and nuclear medicine.