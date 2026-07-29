Grand opening of new bowling green and introduction of two new clubs this Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Curling Club is expanding its offerings with the launch of two new sports clubs and a grand opening celebration this weekend.

The Fort Wayne Lawn Bowls Club and Fort Wayne Croquet Club will officially open Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. at the club’s facility, 3837 N. Wells St.

The public is invited to attend an open house from 3 to 5 p.m., where visitors can tour the new lawn bowling green, learn about both sports and find out how to join the clubs.

The Lawn Bowls Club will introduce the precision sport of lawn bowls, in which players roll weighted bowls toward a smaller target ball known as the jack. Organizers describe the game as similar to bocce and curling because the bowls curve as they travel across the playing surface.

The Croquet Club will begin by offering Golf Croquet, a faster-paced version of the traditional lawn game in which players compete to be the first to hit their ball through a series of hoops.

The clubs plan to offer introductory sessions, drop-in play, leagues, adaptive programming for people with disabilities, senior programs, corporate events and tournaments each year from May through October.

Introductory lawn bowls sessions begin Saturday, while croquet sessions start Sunday. Registration is available through the Fort Wayne Lawn Bowls Club and Fort Wayne Croquet Club websites.