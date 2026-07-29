Portable air conditioners top list of Indiana’s most expensive household appliances to run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As Hoosiers continue to battle summer heat, a new analysis suggests portable air conditioners are the most expensive common household appliance to operate in Indiana.

According to a study by Power Choice Texas, a typical portable air conditioner costs about $113 per year to run, topping a list of the state’s most expensive household appliances based on average annual electricity use.

The figure above represents estimated annual operating costs based on average energy use and Indiana electricity prices, according to the Power Choice Texas analysis.

Electric clothes dryers ranked second at an average annual operating cost of $106, followed by upright freezers at about $88 per year. Refrigerators and portable dehumidifiers rounded out the top five, costing an estimated $65 and $52 annually to operate.

The analysis used appliance energy consumption data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star program, along with electricity price data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Researchers calculated costs using Indiana’s average residential electricity rate of 17.9 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The report notes that homeowners may be able to reduce cooling costs by choosing an appropriately sized portable air conditioner rather than purchasing a larger unit than necessary. Smaller models can cost more than $40 less per year to operate than larger units, according to the analysis.

Researchers also recommend raising the thermostat by one degree, using programmable or smart thermostats when away from home, and regularly replacing air filters and cleaning outdoor condenser coils to improve efficiency and reduce cooling costs.