Fort Wayne launches public input campaign for new downtown master plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne officials are asking residents, workers and visitors to help shape the future of downtown as the city begins work on a new 10-year strategic plan.

The initiative, called MAKE IT DOWNTOWN: A Plan for Fort Wayne’s Next Decade, launched a new website where the public can learn about the planning process and provide feedback.

Community members can complete an online survey, mark areas on an interactive map where they would like to see improvements and contribute songs to a community playlist. Survey participants also can enter a drawing for a $25 gift card to a downtown business.

Additional public engagement events are planned during the Fort Wayne TinCaps game on Aug. 28 and at the Arts United Taste of the Arts festival on Aug. 29.

Mayor Sharon Tucker said the plan will build on the city’s recent downtown growth while helping guide future development over the next decade.

The city hired Philadelphia-based Interface Studio LLC in April to lead the planning process. An advisory group made up of representatives from local government, businesses and community organizations is helping oversee the effort.

Fort Wayne’s current downtown plan, Blueprint for the Future, was adopted in 2003. City officials say that plan and subsequent updates have helped spur more than $1 billion in public and private investment in downtown, including projects such as Parkview Field, Promenade Park, Electric Works, The Landing and The Bradley.

Funding for the new planning effort comes from the Allen County Board of Commissioners, the Richard D. Waterfield Charitable Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, Downtown Fort Wayne, Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the city’s Community Development Division, the Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund and SEED Fort Wayne.

The plan is expected to be completed by April 2027 before being presented to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission and City Council for consideration.