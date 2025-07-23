Indiana Emergency Alert Task Force

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The task force is aimed at improving the state’s emergency notification systems.

The task force will include input from local county officials and public safety experts, with a focus on enhancing coordination and effectiveness during severe weather and other emergencies.

Organized by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Integrated Public Safety Commission, the group will also involve emergency management personnel, fire departments, and law enforcement agencies from across the state.

Their first meeting is set for early August.