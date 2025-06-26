Heat Advisory In Effect From 12pm-8pm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a heat advisory today for portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and northwest Ohio. The heat advisory will go into effect from 12:00pm-8:00pm.

Heat index values will be up to 102 degrees.

The NWS says hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat related illnesses. They recommend taking the following precautionary/preparedness actions:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Stay in an air-conditioned room.

Stay out of the sun.

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

For those who are working outdoors today, OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) recommend scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas. Anyone who may be overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.