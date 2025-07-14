July 14, 2025
Hicksville Homeowner Stops Invader

HICKSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — Hicksville Police are looking for the suspect in a home-invasion burglary who fled the scene after being confronted by the homeowner.

It happened yesterday just after 3-AM at a home in the 100 block of Bryan Street, according to police, who say that a K-9 tracked the suspect as far as the 200 block of High Street.

A search of that residence was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a light complected male – 5 and a half to 6 feet tall with a thin build.

He was wearing shorts and a sleeveless t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hicksville Police Department.

