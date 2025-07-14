July 14, 2025
Elkhart Woman Arrested For Operating While Intoxicated

by David Scheie0

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — It happened Sunday morning in the 21,000 block of State Road 120.

Investigators say 19-year-old Cyanna McKnight was traveling westbound in a 2014 Honda Accord when she passed another vehicle at a high rate of speed and lost control.

The car veered off the road, struck a pole, rolled, and came to rest in a yard.

McNight was taken to Elkhart General Hospital with complaints of pain to her side and back.

Authorities confirmed alcohol was a factor in the crash, and she was arrested for OWI.

