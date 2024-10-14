October 14, 2024
High school football player killed in New Albany triple shooting

by Network Indiana0
(WOWO News)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A high school football player was killed in a triple shooting at an event in New Albany Saturday night.

Police believe there was a dispute between at least two groups of people at Harvest Homecoming that led to shots being fired.

Bryce Andrew Gerlach, 18, was shot and killed. Gerlach, a football player at Corydon Central, was an innocent bystander as well as a 22-year-old man and 42-year-old woman.

The suspects are all Black males in their late teens or early 20s.

Several persons of interest have been identified but no arrests have been made.

The last day of the festival was canceled because of the shooting.

