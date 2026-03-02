North Judson Man Killed In Fulton County Hunting Accident

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A 31-year-old North Judson man died Saturday night following a hunting accident in Fulton County.

According to the Indiana Conservation Officers, emergency crews were called just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported hunting incident near County Road 500 West, south of State Road 110.

Preliminary investigations indicate a group of individuals were raccoon hunting when one hunter fired at a raccoon climbing a tree. Authorities say the bullet ricocheted off the tree and struck Andrew Boots in the abdomen as he stood nearby.

Boots was transported to Memorial Hospital of South Bend, where he later died from his injuries.

The incident remains under active investigation by conservation officers.

Assisting agencies at the scene included the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Aubbeenaubbee Fire Department and Parkview Emergency Medical Services.