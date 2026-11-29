BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana football is headed back to the Big Ten Championship Game after a dramatic finish to the regular season.

The Hoosiers took care of business Saturday, beating rival Purdue 41-14 to retain the Old Oaken Bucket.

Washington upset Oregon 33-27 in double overtime, clinching the Hoosiers’ spot in the conference championship.

Indiana will face UCLA Saturday, December 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium as they look to defend their Big Ten title. .

If they win, the Hoosiers will enter into the College Football Playoff. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on FOX.