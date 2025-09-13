FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Allen County.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, Allen County Sheriff’s were called out to Irving and Schwartz Roads shortly before 9:00 p.m. on reports a suspicious vehicle.

Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Wes Rowlander has confirmed that the shooting happened but could not provide specifics as to what lead to the shooting, nor could he confirm if there was anyone hurt.

Witnesses on scene have reported seeing an ambulance leaving the area with lights and sirens and being trailed by multiple police cars.

Authorities are advising to avoid Irving and Schwartz Roads as it remains an active scene.

WOWO will continue updating as more information is released.