Serious Crash at U.S. 27 and Ferguson Road Leaves One Critically Injured

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was injured in a crash Wednesday evening southeast of Fort Wayne.

Just before 8 P.M., the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to a serious crash at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ferguson Road. Upon arrival, officers and medics found two vehicles involved: a passenger car and an SUV.

Preliminary investigations suggest the passenger car was traveling east on Ferguson Road while the SUV was heading south on U.S. 27 when they collided in the middle of the intersection. The driver of the passenger car was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, while the SUV driver was uninjured.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.