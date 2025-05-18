May 19, 2025
Huntington Township Fire Dept. Responds To House Fire

by Alyssa Foster
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Huntington Township Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire early Sunday morning.

It happened near N. 200 W. and W. 100 N. around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a garage in flames with the fire having spread to the home attached to the garage. 

Firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading further and into the home, and the fire was extinguished by approximately 5:45 a.m. 

No injuries were reported, though investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

