Husted hosts Ohio roundtable on federal permitting reform

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — U.S. Sen. Jon Husted hosted a roundtable Tuesday on federal permitting reform, bringing together Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, state lawmakers, regulators and Ohio energy, manufacturing and business leaders.

The discussion focused on federal environmental review timelines, energy infrastructure and rising electricity demand, including the power needs of data centers.

Husted, a Republican, said lengthy permitting processes can delay projects and increase costs. He also discussed proposals to ensure large data centers cover their own energy expenses rather than shifting those costs to other consumers.

Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican, also discussed permitting delays and legislation intended to change the federal approval process for energy and infrastructure projects.

One proposal discussed was the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, Senate Bill 5653. According to a summary provided by Husted’s office, the legislation would establish deadlines for environmental reviews, set a 150-day limit for filing certain lawsuits challenging projects under the National Environmental Policy Act and protect issued permits under specified conditions.

The bill would require environmental assessments to be completed within one year and full environmental impact statements within two years.

It would also require data centers using at least 20 megawatts of power to cover their own energy costs. Other provisions would preserve Ohio’s authority over transmission-line siting and its ability to set rates for data centers.

Participants also discussed expanding electric grid capacity by upgrading existing power lines.

Husted has introduced or supported other permitting-related proposals, including the New Source Review Permitting Act, the American Energy and Mineral Infrastructure Act of 2026 and the Water Authority and Timely Environmental Review Act. Those measures address permitting for manufacturing, energy, mineral infrastructure and water projects.

According to Husted’s office, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act is expected to receive a Senate vote after lawmakers return to Washington following the October state work period.

More information is available on the bill’s page on Congress.gov.