COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohioans could soon be able to search for registered violent offenders online instead of having to visit their local sheriff’s office.

The Ohio Senate has passed Senate Bill 357, which would make the state’s Violent Offender Database publicly accessible through an online portal. The proposal also would expand the crimes requiring registration and give law enforcement officers additional information when they encounter registered offenders.

The bill, sponsored by State Senator Theresa Gavarone, a Republican from Bowling Green, would expand Sierah’s Law. That law took effect in 2018 after the murder of Sierah Joughin, a University of Toledo student killed by a neighbor with a history of violent offenses.

The law created Ohio’s Violent Offender Database and requires people convicted of certain qualifying crimes to register and periodically update their information. Under current rules, members of the public must go to their local sheriff’s office to access the records.

Senate Bill 357 would require the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation to create and maintain an online portal, allowing residents to look up registered offenders without making an in-person visit.

Gavarone says parents should have easier access to information that could help them protect their families.

“You shouldn’t have to go down to your local law enforcement station to check if there are violent offenders near your home,” Gavarone said. “As a mom, I know how important protecting our kids from bad actors is for every parent. This online database empowers parents to have all the right information.”

The proposed website would include offender registration information, photographs, fingerprints and other records. It would exclude sensitive personal information, including Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers.

The legislation also would require county sheriffs to enter violent offender registration information into Ohio’s Law Enforcement Automated Data System, known as LEADS. That would give officers access to additional information during encounters with registered offenders, including a prominent alert directing them to the person’s records.

Another major provision would expand registration requirements to include people convicted of, or pleading guilty to, second-degree felony strangulation. Those individuals generally would have to register as violent offenders, unless they successfully rebut the presumption under the law.

Gavarone says the changes would provide another tool for Ohio families while improving officer safety. She has urged lawmakers in the House to move quickly on the proposal.

Senate Bill 357 was introduced in February and referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Its passage in the Senate Wednesday sends it to the Ohio House of Representatives for consideration.