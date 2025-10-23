Mobile Payment Scam Ramps Up Nationwide

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WOWO) — The Better Business Bureau is sounding the alarm over a new mobile payment scam called “ghost tapping” that could be secretly draining money from your bank account.

The scam targets users of tap-to-pay technology, a convenience that relies on Near Field Communication (NFC). While NFC is generally considered secure, scammers are finding ways to exploit it in crowded or distracting environments to siphon off funds without the victim even noticing.

According to the BBB, here’s how “ghost tapping” typically works:

Scammers get close to unsuspecting users in public places, potentially carrying hidden card readers that charge your tap-enabled card or mobile wallet with a simple bump or brush.

Fake vendors at flea markets, festivals, or charity drives might ask for small tap payments—but charge a much higher amount.

Some con artists use high-pressure tactics, rushing people through the tap-to-pay process before they have a chance to verify the amount or merchant name.

Michelle L. Corey, President and CEO of BBB St. Louis, warns:

“The best way to avoid losing money is to review your financial accounts regularly and contact your bank as soon as you notice any suspicious activity.”

To protect yourself, the BBB recommends:

Using RFID-blocking wallets or sleeves to prevent wireless skimming.

Always verifying the payment amount and merchant name before tapping.

Setting up real-time transaction alerts with your bank.

Limiting tap-to-pay use in high-risk environments like busy transit hubs, crowded festivals, or nightclubs.

The BBB also urges consumers to check their accounts daily and be alert for small, unfamiliar charges, which scammers may use to test if an account is active before initiating larger fraud.

With more people relying on digital payments than ever, the BBB says a little extra caution now can save a lot of financial heartache later.