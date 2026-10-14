October 14, 2026
Local News

Noble County libraries offer free blood pressure monitoring resources

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied / American Heart Association)

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Four local libraries are partnering with the American Heart Association to make blood pressure monitoring and heart health education more accessible to Noble County residents.

The association’s “Libraries with Heart” program has established blood pressure hubs at Ligonier Public Library and Noble County Public Library. The hubs include self-monitoring blood pressure cuffs and educational materials. Patrons can also check out a cuff to monitor their blood pressure at home.

Ligonier Public Library Director Angela Scott said the program allows residents who have been told by a doctor to monitor their blood pressure to borrow equipment without having to purchase a kit.

Noble County Public Library Executive Director Sandy Petrie said the resources could be particularly helpful for rural residents who lack adequate insurance or access to health care.

The American Heart Association says nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, which can increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease and vision loss. The condition often has no symptoms, making regular monitoring important.

Chris Nicolai, senior director of community impact with the association in Indiana, said partnering with libraries helps bring health resources to places where people already gather.

The initiative is intended to help residents monitor their blood pressure, learn about potential health risks and take steps to manage their health.

The association considers blood pressure readings below 120/80 millimeters of mercury to be within the normal range. People with higher readings should consult a health care professional about managing their blood pressure.

More information about high blood pressure and heart health is available at heart.org.

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