I-469 Closed for Hours Following Multi-Vehicle Crash

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Allen County Sheriff’s Officers are investigating a chain-reaction crash that shut down both directions of Interstate 469 early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded just after midnight to southbound I-469 near the 23-mile marker for reports of a semi-truck crash. When police and medics arrived, they found a semi off the west side of the roadway just south of the Stellhorn Road overpass. A tow truck towing a passenger vehicle was stopped in the southbound lanes, and a large metal construction pole was lying in the roadway.

Investigators say a southbound semi left the roadway for unknown reasons, striking the Stellhorn Road overpass and then hitting a large metal pole staged for construction. The impact caused the semi to lose its load and forced the pole into the southbound lanes.

A southbound tow truck towing a vehicle then struck the pole and collided with a temporary concrete median wall. The impact pushed sections of the concrete barrier into the northbound lanes.

A northbound semi hauling pigs, along with several other vehicles, then struck portions of the displaced concrete wall.

Three drivers were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. No additional injuries were reported.

Both northbound and southbound I-469 between State Road 37 and U.S. 24 are have re-opened. Stellhorn Road and the overpass are closed while the Indiana Department of Transportation inspects the bridge for damage.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until debris is cleared and the roadway is deemed safe.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.