Illegal immigration, protecting markets on Rokita’s agenda for 2nd term

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced plans to focus on illegal immigration, curbing misuse of the state’s legal system, and protecting local markets during his second term. Speaking at a news conference Thursday, Rokita outlined several priorities his office will pursue in the coming years.

Rokita said that his office’s role is to uphold state laws, represent Indiana’s interests, and ensure fair legal practices for residents.

“Recently, the General Assembly granted this office the authority to inspect and review hospital mergers,” Rokita said. “We have already started on that path because merging hospitals pose a risk of anti-trust or monopolistic behavior.”

A key focus for Rokita is addressing illegal immigration. He noted that Indiana’s Attorney General’s office holds a uniquely broad range of responsibilities. The office is charged with ensuring that cities across the state do not become “sanctuary cities,” which involves preventing local governments from shielding individuals in the country illegally.

“If a local government—whether a city, county, or law enforcement department—has a policy or ordinance that promotes non-cooperation with federal partners like ICE, I have the authority to take legal action. This is new law and newfound authority,” Rokita said.

He explained that his office has reached out to various government units to assess their policies and practices. While most have made adjustments, some have not, and others have denied any violations.

Rokita also pointed to ongoing litigation, mentioning that his office is suing the Monroe County Sheriff and expects a resolution in the case.

He also accused some Indiana officials of leveraging their positions for personal gain, singling out the Indiana Disciplinary Commission. Rokita described their actions as “lawfare,” which he said is an effort to target elected officials, disrupt the process, and undermine the authority granted by voters