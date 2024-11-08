Undercover Kosciusko County police bust fentanyl dealer

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Claypool man accused of dealing fentanyl was arrested Wednesday.

Kosciusko County police say they received public tips about illegal drug activity near Beaver Dam, which is in the southwestern part of the county.

Over the past several months, undercover police purchased fentanyl three separate times from 32-year-old Tyler Hanish, netting nearly 16 grams of the narcotic, a pound of marijuana, mushrooms, an AR-15 rifle, two handguns and pills. That amount of fentanyl is enough to kill nearly 8,000 people.

Officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday and arrested Hanish, who’s been charged with four felonies and is being held on a $52,000 bond.