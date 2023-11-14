Mayor Henry and FWFD dedicate new fire station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry joined Fire Chief Eric Lahey, Fort Wayne Fire Department employees, and representatives from Witwer Construction and Shive-Hattery Architecture and Engineering, to dedicate Fire Station 14 on Tuesday, located on the southeast corner of Reed Road and East State Boulevard.

“Today marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to provide excellent public safety services,” said Mayor Henry. “This modern and efficient facility will be a welcome addition to assist the women and men of the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Our firefighters do an outstanding job each day to protect residents, neighborhoods and businesses.”

Station 14 firefighters will move into their new building tomorrow. The $4 million investment features two full bays and a one-half bay. It has sleeping quarters to accommodate the firefighters’ 24-hour shifts, a large dining room and kitchen, and a workout room.

Numerous safety measures for cancer prevention were also included in the design of Station 14. There are clear markings separating the living space of the structure from the work space, in order to keep the living space free from contaminates. Positive pressure air locks were installed to keep exhaust fumes and airborne contaminates contained. And there is a decontamination shower on the work side, along with a separate area where soiled firefighting gear can be washed and dried.

Fire Station 14 was relocated from Reed Road, across from Snider High School. The new station provides easier access to major roadways and much needed space for firefighters, increasing their ability to provide lifesaving service to City residents.

The fire station also helps serve a growing area of the community with three schools nearby and provide for better access to areas the City of Fort Wayne serves in partnership with St. Joseph Township. All of the changes will not impact response times that are currently being met by the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Witwer Construction Inc. was the general contractor and Shive-Hattery Architecture and Engineering was the architect for Fire Station 14.