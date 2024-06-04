I&M announces project near Markle to support REMC customers

MARKLE, Ind. – Indiana Michigan Power plans to build about three miles of transmission line to support electric reliability for Heartland REMC customers.

The improvements will provide energy to the future Heartland REMC Markle Substation, located off Novae Parkway, just northwest of Markle. The company says linking the substation to the power grid supports Heartland REMC’s growing demand for electricity and the area’s need for reliable power.

I&M invites community members and landowners to learn more at an upcoming open house. The public event takes place Thursday, June 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium, 2037 E. Taylor St. in Huntington.

There’s no formal presentation, so attendees can arrive at any time to review maps and talk with project representatives. I&M encourages landowners to review possible routes for the power line and provide input to help the company determine a final proposed line route.

I&M representatives are asking that comments and feedback on where to build the proposed power line be submitted by July 26.

The company expects to begin construction in summer 2026 and conclude by fall 2026.

Additional details, including project area maps, virtual open house and online comment form, are available at IndianaMichiganPower.com/Markle